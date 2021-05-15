RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Children ages 12 to 15 are expected to start getting the coronavirus vaccine in Virginia. State health officials said Thursday that inoculating that age group will help prevent the overall spread of the disease in the state. Virginia State Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said during a news conference that many adolescents who contract the disease are far less likely to get severely ill. But they can still pass on the virus, particularly if they’re not showing symptoms. Plus, he said that inoculated kids won’t need to quarantine and stay home from school after a possible exposure. Virginia greenlighted the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 late Wednesday following an endorsement by U.S. health officials.
