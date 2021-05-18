A chicken house on Airport Road in Melfa was heavily damaged by a fire Tuesday morning. Units from Melfa, Onancock, Tasley, Wachapreague, Parksley and Atlantic responded to the fire at approximately 11:00 a.m. Fireman arrived to find the house partially involved. The fire did not spread to any adjoining chicken house. Firemen remained on scene for several hours.
