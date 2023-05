https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-5-8vjlJnM

MORNING GOLD: This morning, I was looking back to 2020 and how life changed. Noticing the things I began to miss which, prior to the disruptions caused by Covid, I had taken for granted. As we are now beyond that time and resuming life, it's important to not forget the things we learned when life abruptly changed three years ago.Appreciating the little things in life means that we focus our attention on what nurtures and sustains us in life. On everything that brings us even the smallest amount of joy. It also means practicing gratitude by noticing these everyday things that we may take for granted.I backed up the gold thoughts with a song that was written as we were in the pandemic and Sam Turner observed lyrically the things he'd do differently given the chance in his song entitled The Little ThingsListen to this great musical reminder here:When the world wakes up, when we come unstuckAnd we can, shake hands againWhen the masks come off and the rules all stopAnd we can, drink with our friendsWhen the traffic starts, the roads filled with carsAnd there are planes in the skyWhen the madness stops and we all go backTo living our old livesWill it be the same as I remember?Or will it have changed just a little for the better?Will we stillCall up our folks?Will we stillMake time to talk?Maybe work a little lessAnd chill out a little moreWill we stillTake walks, late at nightAnd get up early to watch the sunrise?Will we remember what it's likeTo love the little things in life?Will we appreciate those who gave upAll their time for us?Will we say thanks to everyoneThat worked a thankless job?And when we're allowed will we sing outAnd dance a little more?Will we love deeper, will we talk sweeterThan we did beforeWill anything change when this is over?What will we take moving on from here?Will we stillCall up our folks?Will we stillMake time to talk?Maybe work a little lessAnd chill out a little moreWill we stillTake walks, late at nightAnd get up early to watch the sunrise?Will we remember what it's likeTo love the little things in life?And when we start this story overI'm gonna change a couple linesYeah I'm gonnaCall up my folksI'm gonnaMake time to talkI'm gonna work a little lessAnd chill out a little moreI'm gonnaTake walks, late at nightAnd get up early to watch the sunriseSo they don't just pass me byAll the little things in lifeThe little things in life