CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Police on Chincoteague Island say a threat reported at Chincoteague Combined School last week was fabricated.

According to the Chincoteague Police Department, officers responded to the school on the morning of November 20 after the school resource officer reported a possible threat involving a shredded note in a boys’ restroom. Following an investigation assisted by Virginia State Police and the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, authorities determined no note existed and characterized the situation as a copycat incident.

Charges are pending against a 15-year-old male juvenile in connection with the false report.

Police are reminding families to speak with their children about responsible reporting while continuing to bring forward genuine safety concerns.