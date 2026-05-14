Chesser awarded ESVA Chamber’s Young Professionals Scholarship

Pictured left to right: ESVA Chamber YP member Will Russell, Chairman Lynn Brankley, Dylan Chesser, ESVA Chamber Robert Sabbatini and YP Member Andrea Rice.

A local student with deep roots in the Eastern Shore’s working waterfront has been named the recipient of this year’s Young Professionals Scholarship.

Dylan Chesser of Arcadia High School was awarded the $1,000 scholarship for the 2025–2026 academic year, selected from a pool of 18 applicants representing schools across the Shore. The award was made possible through the support of the Eastern Shore Chamber Foundation.

Chesser, who is set to graduate in June, plans to attend Universal Technical Institute in Orlando, Florida, where he will pursue an associate degree in marine diesel mechanics. His long-term goal is to work as a marine diesel technician in a coastal community, helping those who rely on their equipment for their livelihoods.

In his scholarship essay, Chesser described growing up on Virginia’s Eastern Shore as a defining influence on both his career path and personal development. Raised around the water and working alongside his grandfather on oyster grounds, he said much of his learning came through hands-on experience rather than in a traditional classroom.

“Fixing things wasn’t optional — it was just part of the day,” Chesser wrote, recalling early mornings spent troubleshooting engines and learning the importance of patience and attention to detail.

He credited those experiences, along with increased responsibility in recent years, for shaping his work ethic and confidence. Chesser noted that the lessons learned on the water, from problem-solving to accountability, helped prepare him for life after high school.

“Where I’m from, a broken engine can stop someone’s work or leave them stranded, and I want to be someone they can rely on,” he wrote.

Chesser also reflected on growing up in a close-knit community, where mentorship from family members, coaches, and local workers played a key role in his development.

Organizers said the scholarship process included applications from Northampton, Chincoteague, Broadwater Academy, Nandua and Arcadia. All applicants were notified of the results, and the award was formally presented earlier Thursday morning at WESR’s studios in Accomac.

The ESVA Chamber’s Young Professionals is a networking group that conducts events and discusses local career opportunities with high school students.