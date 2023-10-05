Chesapeake Housing Critical Repair-Resource Center addresses ESCBA

October 5, 2023
John Fiege Donald Taylor

By Bill Sterling

Donald Taylor, right, executive director of Chesapeake Housing Critical Repair-Resource Center in Salisbury, spoke to the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association recently at the Island House Restaurant in Wachapreague. Taylor, a retired senior executive at Perdue Farms, talked about developing a leadership team on the Eastern Shore of Virginia to help provide critical housing repairs to people under the poverty line. Through volunteerism and donations, Taylor’s group has successfully helped over 350 families in Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties in lower Maryland. At left is John Fiege, president of the ESCBA, which meets monthly to promote Christian principles and ethical decisions in all business dealings.

