Lower Bay earns record grade as Chesapeake report shows progress, continuing concerns

The lower Chesapeake Bay, bordering Virginia’s Eastern Shore, earned a record B-plus in the 2026 Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card, while the assessment also identified continuing water-quality concerns across the broader region.

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science gave the Chesapeake an overall C-plus, or 56 percent, its highest health score in 40 years of tracking. Researchers credited ongoing restoration efforts and relatively dry conditions in 2025, which reduced pollution washing from land into waterways.

For Accomack and Northampton counties, the Lower Bay’s score of 76 percent was a particularly encouraging finding. It was the highest regional score recorded in the assessment. Farther north, the Lower Eastern Shore Bay region, identified as Tangier, earned a C-plus and showed an improving long-term health trend.

The report’s graphic, “Scores improving across the Chesapeake Bay,” illustrates stronger conditions near the Bay’s Atlantic entrance and poorer conditions in several western shore waterways. Maryland’s Lower Western Shore received the lowest regional grade, a D-minus at 24 percent.

That geographic contrast is consistent with the influence of Atlantic water entering the Bay and moving northward along the bayside of the Eastern Shore. The Chesapeake Bay Program explains that Earth’s rotation pushes incoming saltier water toward the eastern side, while much of the Bay’s freshwater enters through northern and western tributaries. Those rivers also carry runoff from their watersheds.

Ocean circulation provides context for the differences shown on the map. The regional grades, however, do not establish how much of that contrast is caused by ocean water or identify the source of particular pollutants.

Despite improvements in open Bay waters, the report raised concerns about streams and rivers draining the surrounding land. In its separate watershed assessment, the Lower Eastern Shore was one of only two regions showing declining long-term water quality.

That finding covers a broader drainage region and is separate from the improving Tangier Bay assessment. Neither represents a stand-alone grade for Accomack or Northampton County.

Across the Chesapeake, dissolved oxygen earned the highest indicator grade, an A. Water clarity remained the weakest measure, although it improved from an F to a D. Nitrogen and chlorophyll-a scores posted the largest annual gains.

The report also highlighted the completion of a major oyster restoration effort. Since 2014, partners in Maryland and Virginia restored and protected approximately 2,400 acres of oyster reef habitat across 11 tributaries, planting more than 7.5 billion oysters. Oysters filter Bay water, and their reefs provide habitat for fish, crabs and other marine life.

The Bay grades primarily reflect conditions measured in 2025, with underwater grass coverage based on 2024 data. They do not include the January 2026 Potomac River sewage spill, whose effects could be reflected in next year’s assessment.