Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Save the Bay Photo Contest

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s annual Save the Bay Photo Contest is now open for entries.

Photographers—both amateur and professional—can submit images starting March ninth at ten a.m. through March twenty-seventh at five p.m. Eastern.

The contest celebrates the beauty and character of the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed, stretching from New York to Virginia and west to the Shenandoah Mountains. Organizers are looking for photos that capture the region’s wildlife, waterways, landscapes, and the people who work and enjoy the Bay—like watermen, farmers, and outdoor recreation enthusiasts.

A panel of judges will evaluate entries based on composition, lighting, creativity, and impact. The public will also get a chance to vote online for a Viewer’s Choice winner in April.

Cash prizes include five hundred dollars for first place, two-fifty for second, and one-fifty for third. The Viewer’s Choice winner receives one hundred dollars.

The first-place photo will also be featured in the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s 2027 calendar, and all winners receive a one-year membership and recognition across CBF publications.

Winners will be announced by May eighth.

For more information log onto the Chesapeake Bay Foundation Web Site.