Menhaden catch decline fuels debate ahead of Chesapeake Bay harvest vote

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is calling for tighter limits on industrial menhaden fishing after newly released figures showed the industry’s 2025 harvest fell substantially below its permitted catch. Fishing advocates dispute the foundation’s interpretation, arguing that poor weather restricted fishing opportunities.

The competing claims come as the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission prepares to consider Chesapeake Bay harvest restrictions and coastwide catch limits for 2027–2029 during meetings November 10–11 in Newport, Rhode Island.

Menhaden are an important food source for striped bass, osprey and other wildlife. They also support commercial bait fisheries and the reduction industry, which processes the fish into fish meal, oil and other products. The debate over the management of the fish is eternal.

ASMFC’s preliminary figures estimate the 2025 coastwide commercial harvest at fewer than 147,000 metric tons, approximately 63% of the allowable catch. Reduction fishing accounted for fewer than 95,000 metric tons, down approximately 30% from 2024. Inside the Chesapeake Bay, the reduction harvest was fewer than 35,000 metric tons, below the 51,000-metric-ton cap.

CBF argues that the unfilled quotas, together with poor osprey reproduction and reports of declining local bait catches, warrant precautionary action.

“When the Chesapeake Bay’s most advanced industrial fishing fleet can’t catch its limit, it’s clear menhaden are in trouble,” CBF Forage Campaign Manager Will Poston said.

However, lower catches alone do not establish why fewer fish were landed. In a November 8 statement disputing CBF’s conclusions, the American Small Pelagics Network, which represents fishing businesses and associated communities, argued that unusually rough conditions during the latter part of 2025 limited access to migrating menhaden.

The group cited its analysis of marine weather warnings and buoy observations and warned that additional restrictions could threaten fishing livelihoods. Its statement offers an alternative explanation for the catch decline, rather than establishing how much of the shortfall weather caused.

The commission’s scientific findings distinguish between the stock’s formal status and its preferred ecological management targets.

ASMFC’s latest accepted assessment classifies Atlantic menhaden as neither overfished nor experiencing overfishing. Nevertheless, fishing mortality exceeded its preferred ecological target, while reproductive capacity was below its target.

Those targets provide a management buffer before the thresholds used to determine overfishing or an overfished stock are crossed. The coastwide assessment also does not resolve whether enough menhaden are available in particular parts of the Chesapeake Bay when predators need them.

The commission reduced the 2026 coastwide quota by 20%, to 186,840 metric tons. It chose that reduction partly because of concerns about the economic effects of a larger immediate cut.

CBF contends that the quota reduction likely provided little additional protection because the 2025 harvest was already below the reduced 2026 ceiling. That comparison shows the new ceiling remained above the previous year’s catch; it does not, by itself, establish what fishermen would have caught under different conditions in 2026.

The foundation supports cutting the Bay reduction cap in half, linking it to the coastwide quota and dividing the fishing season into three quota periods. ASMFC developed those options in response to concerns about concentrated harvest and declining local pound-net catches.

Virginia Marine Resources Commission regulations currently limit Bay reduction landings to 51,000 metric tons, approximately 112.4 million pounds. The rules require closure when that cap is projected to be reached and prohibit carrying unused Bay quota into another year.

Some researchers have also tied the issue to ospreys. As ShoreDailyNews.com previously reported, researchers monitoring Chesapeake Bay nests in 2026 found exceptionally poor reproduction in saltier waters, including study areas along the Eastern Shore’s bayside. Among 769 pairs in those waters, average productivity was 0.25 young per pair, below population-maintenance levels.

Researchers identified food stress and reduced menhaden availability as important concerns. They did not establish a single definitive cause for the reduced availability, identifying commercial fishing, environmental changes and migration timing among possible contributors. Their study concluded competition with the resurgent bald eagle population was not a source of stress.

ASMFC acknowledges the limits of available Bay-specific information. Its precautionary-management work group evaluated possible protections without determining whether the Bay contains enough menhaden to meet predators’ needs.

Commissioners will weigh proposed precautions, the available scientific evidence and potential economic effects as they consider whether to change the harvest limits.