Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission approves toll rate increase effective January 1, 2024

At its November 14 meeting, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission voted to approve a revised toll rate schedule, effective January 1, 2024. The revised schedule is the third in a series of programmed toll rate changes in compliance with the resolution adopted by the Commission in August 2013, approving a toll rate increase effective January 2014 and approximately 10% increases every five years thereafter to advance the construction of the Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel Project. The last 10% rate increase was January 2019.

While the Consumer Price Index over the past five years has increased more than 22%, the Commission will continue to adhere to the 10% increase adopted in 2013. The CBBT’s new rates continue to compare favorably with other toll facilities in the region. At 70 cents per mile for a one-way crossing, 48 cents per mile for a 24-hour roundtrip rate and 30 cents per mile for a commuter rate, the cost per mile for passenger cars on the CBBT is the lowest cost per mile for tolled marine crossings in the region.

The new toll rate schedule is attached. The new toll rates continue a peak season pricing methodology (mid-May through mid-September), offer additional round trip discounting for other classes of vehicles and include a 30-Trips in 30-Day discount rate to minimize the impact on local citizens. These discounted toll rates all require the use of E-ZPass.

A public information meeting will be hosted at the Eastern Shore Welcome Center, located at 32383 Lankford Highway, Cape Charles, VA, on Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 4 pm – 5:30 pm to inform the public about the toll rate schedule revisions, effective January 1, 2024, and provide a general overview on the Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel Project.