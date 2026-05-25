Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab numbers rebound overall, but female population continues decline

The latest Chesapeake Bay blue crab survey is offering a mix of encouraging signs and ongoing concerns for watermen and seafood industries on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, where the blue crab remains one of the region’s most economically and culturally important fisheries.

According to results released from the annual Chesapeake Bay Winter Dredge Survey, conducted jointly by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the Bay’s total blue crab population is estimated at 349 million crabs in 2026. That marks a 46 percent increase from last year’s estimate of 238 million crabs, which had been the second-lowest total recorded since the survey began in 1990.

The survey found strong gains among juvenile crabs and adult male crabs, raising hopes for a more productive crabbing season this summer for many Virginia watermen, including those working along the Eastern Shore.

However, scientists and fisheries managers continue to express concern about the Bay’s spawning-age female crabs, whose numbers declined again this year and remain well below long-term averages.

Female blue crabs are particularly important because they produce the next generation of crabs. Fisheries scientists use female abundance as a key benchmark when evaluating the long-term health and sustainability of the stock.

According to previous management guidance from the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission and Chesapeake Bay fisheries managers, the female crab population is considered overfished if it falls below roughly 72.5 million spawning-age females. Current estimates place the female population above that threshold, meaning the stock is not officially classified as overfished at this time, though scientists say the continued downward trend remains concerning.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation said the improved juvenile and male numbers could signal a stronger summer season for commercial crabbers and seafood businesses, but cautioned that uncertainty about the species’ long-term health remains.

In a statement, Chris Moore said efforts should continue focusing on pollution reduction, restoration of underwater grasses and oyster reefs, and management of invasive blue catfish populations, which some researchers believe may be contributing to ecosystem pressures on blue crabs.

At the same time, fisheries scientists say the causes behind the Bay’s long-term crab decline remain complex and are still being studied. A draft multi-year stock assessment currently being finalized examines trends dating back to 2011 and is expected to help Maryland and Virginia make future management decisions.

Scientists involved in the assessment have noted that no single cause has been identified for the decline. Researchers continue studying multiple factors, including fishing pressure, habitat loss, changing environmental conditions, weather patterns, predation and recruitment variability.

The annual Winter Dredge Survey samples approximately 1,500 sites throughout the Chesapeake Bay each winter, when crabs are buried in bottom sediments and easier to estimate scientifically. The survey has served as one of the primary tools guiding blue crab management decisions in Maryland and Virginia for more than three decades.