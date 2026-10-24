Cheriton man killed in Route 13 crash in Northampton County Saturday morning

A Cheriton man died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on southbound Route 13 in Northampton County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:44 a.m. October 24 near Sylvan Scene Drive, said Matthew Demlein, a State Police public relations coordinator.

A 2014 Ford Taurus traveling southbound left the roadway and entered a ditch before striking a highway sign and a culvert and becoming airborne, police said.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Lacorey J. Burton of Cheriton, was ejected and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.