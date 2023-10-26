Cheriton Fire awarded $50k for new PPE

The Cheriton Volunteer Fire Company has been awarded $50,000 to replace personal protective equipment and help ensure the safety of firefighters through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Rural Development division’s Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant program, which provides funding to develop essential community facilities in rural areas, including public safety services like fire departments. Specifically, the funding will be used to replace expiring turnout gear and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), which shield the body from extreme heat and offer respiratory protection when firefighters enter smoky and toxic environments.

“Firefighters provide critical services to protect communities across the Commonwealth, and it’s important that they have the equipment they need to stay safe. We’re glad this funding will upgrade protective gear for firefighters in Cheriton,” said Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine about the announcement.

The Cheriton Volunteer Fire Department is holding an 80s on Fire Fundraiser on Saturday, November 11, featuring the Eastern Shore favorite 80s tribute band The DeLoreans. Tickets are $35 and all proceeds will go to benefit the Cheriton Volunteer Fire Company.

