Cheriton American Legion donates flag to DAR

Pictured: DAR members Kathy Lehman (far left) and Regent Valerie Dunkle (far right) are gifted U.S.A. flags by American Legionnaires Bob Andersen and Mike Enright with Michelle Enright.

(CHERITON, VIRGINIA) June 21, 2024 – The American Legion Post 56 in Cheriton, Virginia, generously donated 100 flags to the Northampton County Chapter for the July 22, 2024 Naturalization Ceremony for new American Citizens to be held in the U.S. District Court in Norfolk, VA. This ceremony will be jointly hosted by both the Northampton County Chapter and the Eastern Shore Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The flags were given to Northampton County Chapter DAR members Kathy Lehman and Regent Valerie Dunkle by American Legionnaires Mick Enright and Bob Andersen along with Michelle Enright.

