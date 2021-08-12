By Linda Cicoira

Chaney Enterprises, of Maryland, announced Tuesday that it will acquire three Branscome ready-mix concrete plants including two on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. The plants are in Chesapeake, Oak Hall, and Nassawadox.

“The assets acquired also include the operations of the Chesapeake Barge Terminal, also known as the Branscome Dominion Yard, that will be the gateway for barging construction materials in high demand, particularly C-33 sand, into the Chesapeake/Virginia Beach region,” the announcement stated. “This will be the third terminal added to Chaney Enterprises transportation hubs in addition to the Sussex Barge Terminal in Seaford, Delaware, and the Waldorf Rail Terminal in Waldorf, Maryland.”

“We are extremely happy to officially join the Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Virginia shore markets,” the release continued. “This market is a major milestone for our family-owned business that is getting ready to celebrate our 60th-year in operation in January 2022.

.