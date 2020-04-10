Any individuals coming onto Chincoteague Island will have to come through a checkpoint being conducted by the Chincoteague Police Department.

According to an email from Chincoteague Island Director of Emergency Services Bryan Rush, residents are being stopped when they enter the island at the stoplight at the intersection of Main Street and Maddox Boulevard. Anyone who is not a resident of Chincoteague Island, Accomack County or Northampton County is being given a flyer which includes the verbiage of Governor Ralph Northam’s emergency stay at home order and the town’s current policy on business closings and gatherings.

Rush said residents are not being stopped who are leaving the Island.

Click here to see a copy of the flyer.

