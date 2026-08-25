Charges Not Prosecuted Against Second Par 4 Defendant

By Linda Cicoira

Three of four charges filed against a second man in the fatal April shooting at Par 4 Bar & Grill on Lankford Highway in Temperanceville will not be prosecuted, according to records filed in Accomack General District Court last week.

The felony charges are malicious shooting, shooting into an occupied building, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon. Twenty-eight-year-old Terry Thomas Bragg Jr., also known as Teezy, Teazy, and Terrence Thomas Bragg, was previously accused of the crimes. He was last listed as living in Norfolk. Bragg was freed on an unspecified bond from Accomack Jail on Aug. 17. He is still facing a misdemeanor count of reckless handling of a firearm. A hearing for that charge is set for November.

Accomack Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan confirmed Bragg is on bond. But declined to comment further as “there is still an active case with him.”

On April 24, Accomack Sheriff Todd Wessells said his investigators had identified Bragg as a suspect in the case through witness statements, community information, surveillance footage, and other unspecified means. The investigators requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service in finding Bragg on May 28.

He was taken into custody without incident on an early June morning in Pocomoke, Md. Records show that he was booked on June 25, or about two months ago.

Earlier this month, an Accomack Grand Jury indicted 35-year-old Skylor Dupree Crippen, also known as Skylor Dupree Harmon, of Lankford Highway in Oak Hall, on murder charges in connection with the incident after he allegedly opened fire at the nightspot.

Crippen was arrested in April right after the shooting occurred. He is accused of both first- and second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Direal Antwine Smith, a former Eastern Shore resident and father of three; using a firearm in the murder; maliciously attempting to wound Matt Annis and John Morell, of the Wallops Island Flight Facility Fire Department, while they were in their rescue capacity; displaying a firearm in a threatening manner to both men; maliciously wounding Larry Johnson, Troy Savage and Rykeem Wharton; using a firearm in those woundings; assaulting Annis and Morell; and 10 counts of shooting in or against a building occupied by one or more people. He was also indicted on a misdemeanor count of going to Par 4 after being forbidden to do so.

Prosecutors sometimes file multiple murder charges to ensure a guilty verdict. Court files showed that numerous cartridge cases, bullet jackets, bullet cores, and bullets were confiscated from the scene. Four bullets were retrieved during the autopsy.

Crippen, an HVAC technician, was initially taken to the Eastern Shore Regional Jail. He has since been moved to the Virginia Beach City Jail, where he is being held without bond due to the nature of the offenses.