Charges in Par 4 Murder to Go to Grand Jury

By Linda Cicoira

Charges of second-degree murder, attempted malicious assault of two rescue workers, and two firearm offenses were certified to a grand jury this week in Accomack General District Court in the case of Skylor Dupree Crippen, who is accused of killing one man and shooting at others at a nightspot in Temperanceville in April.

The charges filed against 35-year-old Crippen, also known as Skylor Dupree Harmon, of Oak Hall, are set to be brought before the county’s grand jury next week.

Thirty-seven-year-old Direal Antwine Smith, a former resident of the Eastern Shore and father of three children, was killed after Crippen allegedly opened fire inside the Par 4 Bar & Grill on Lankford Highway, and then allegedly fired at rescue workers as they approached the site to give aid.

Crippen, an HVAC technician, was initially taken to the Eastern Shore Regional Jail. He has since been moved to the Virginia Beach City Jail, where he is being held without bond due to the nature of the offenses.

The names of the other victims were not available.

Another suspect in the incidents is 28-year-old Terry Thomas Bragg Jr., also known as Teezy or Teazy. He is being held without bond in Accomack County Jail on charges of malicious shooting, shooting into an occupied building, possession of a firearm by a felon, and reckless handling of a firearm. Bragg is listed in court files as living in Norfolk with ties to the Eastern Shore. He was taken into custody in late May in Pocomoke, Md. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for late August.