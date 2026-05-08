Charges dropped on woman associated with gang

By Linda Cicoira

A felony charge of drug possession brought against a woman who was living with a reputed Bloods street gang member near Bloxom in 2024, when police searched her home, was dismissed on Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court.

Thirty-two-year-old Keyontae Michelle Boggs, of Nelsonia Road, was treated under the first offender statute for possession of hydrocodone/acetaminophen. The law allows those with no prior drug convictions to avoid a permanent criminal record after completing a year of good behavior, doing community service, and paying court costs.

Boggs was also indicted on charges of possession of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in connection with the June 5, 2024, search of the premises she shared with 39-year-old Robert James (R.J.) Northan Jr. Court records show those allegations against Boggs were not prosecuted.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan argued Thursday that the court costs for Boggs were paid directly from tax returns. Typically, it is supposed to be “on her” to pay the costs, he said.

Authorities have identified Northan as being affiliated with the Bloods. He has denied the association. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of oxycodone.

Last year, he was sentenced to 10 years for intent to distribute cocaine, with all but three years of the term suspended. He was given a three-year suspended term for possession of the opioid. He was not prosecuted for possession of hydrocodone.

Northan took responsibility for all the drugs found in the raid.

Morgan said the hydrocodone was found with clothing belonging to Boggs. “The pills were contained in a plastic baggie,” which is “inconsistent with lawful use,” Morgan said at her trial.