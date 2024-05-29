Charges against man accused of killing grandmother certified to grand jury

By Linda Cicoira

Charges against a Cape Charles man accused of killing his grandmother in Cape Charles in February were certified to a grand jury Wednesday after the second-degree murder charge was upgraded to premeditated murder and the defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Twenty-five-year-old Anthony David Mercado, who lived on Tazewell Street with the victim, 73-year-old Jane Grisby McKindley, was brought into the Northampton General District Court wearing a bright orange Eastern Shore Regional Jail jumpsuit. His wrists and ankles were shackled. He answered “yes, your honor,” several times when asked questions about waiving the preliminary hearing and his understanding of the proceeding. His lawyer, Patrick Bales, stood at a podium when speaking to Judge Gordon Vincent.

When police met Mercado on the stairs of the house on the day of the shooting, records state he told the authorities that “he had just shot someone who entered his house and she was upstairs and not alive.” Officer T. Lynch of the Cape Charles Police Department wrote, “I found the body of his grandma upstairs. He was later interviewed (and) he told us he shot her multiple times as she was stepping away from him.”

The file also showed that Mercado, who had some college credits, had been living in the community for three months and had been unemployed since the start of the pandemic.

In addition to first-degree murder, felony charges of use of a firearm in the murder and shooting in an occupied dwelling were certified to a grand jury along with a few misdemeanor offenses.

Felony charges involving Schedule I and II drugs were dropped. Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton said lab results showed the drug was an antibiotic. Misdemeanor counts of possession of a Schedule 6 drug and possession of a Schedule 6 drug while in possession of a gun were substituted.

No testimony was presented since the hearing was waived.