Change Comes to the School Board in Accomack County

November 7, 2023
 |
The Accomack County School Board will see several new faces in 2024.  Longtime member Dr. Ronnie Holden lost his bid to remain on the board to local reporter and former teacher Stefanie Jackson.  The unofficial vote total as of 10 p.m. Tuesday was 586 for Jackson and 336 for Holden.  That vote will change when all of the absentee and provisional ballots have been counted.

Incumbent Gary Reese also lost his bid to remain to former State Trooper Glen Neal who held a strong lead 534 to 301.

Down in District 9 newcomer Alex Vargas leads incumbent Malcom Pep White 427 to 322.

In district    former deputy Jessica Lewis defeated incumbent Lisa M. Cropper Johnson 320 to 205.

