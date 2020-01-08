Deyonka Chandler

ONANCOCK, Virginia – In memory of and in honor of loved ones who have breast cancer or other cancers, Deyonka Chandler decided to do her part to make a difference.

Chandler organized her first annual Zumba for Breast Cancer event at the Eastern Shore Family YMCA, and her friends, family and Zumba partners supported the event with donations to the Riverside Shore Cancer Center.

Chandler’s brother is a cancer survivor and is her inspiration, along with her son, Isaiah, for whom she is setting a great example of citizenship. Describing her motivation to give locally, Chandler said, “You take care of home first.”

Bev Bowden, Director of the Cancer Center, said, “Our patients are so thankful that warm-hearted people in our small Shore community are working hard to help ease their cancer journey. Cancer innovations are constant, and support from this event and others helps keep our team members, and therefore our patients, at the leading edge of cancer care. It also funds patient comfort items and programs.”

