Chamberfest tomorrow

The Eastern Shore of Virginia’s Annual Chamberfest event is tomorrow on Fairgrounds Road in Onancock.

Headlining this year’s event is Sawyer Brown, one of the biggest country music acts worldwide in the 90s. Also performing will be Jefferson Starship, a group that performed several iterations of itself throughout the 70s and 80s. The Irie Tree Band with special guest singer Beth Sharpley and the Voice’s Lana Scott return this year to round out the line up.

Also available for your enjoyment are food & beverage trucks, complimentary hand cut french-fries, and water.

A few general admission tickets still remain. There’s still time to get yours today by calling the Chamber at 757-787-2460 or by visiting esvachamber.org/esvachamberfest.

This is one of your last chances to enjoy warm weather with six hours of great live music from local and nationally known acts.