Chamberfest tomorrow

September 8, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
ESVA Chamberfest

The Eastern Shore of Virginia’s Annual Chamberfest event is tomorrow on Fairgrounds Road in Onancock.

Headlining this year’s event is Sawyer Brown, one of the biggest country music acts worldwide in the 90s. Also performing will be Jefferson Starship, a group that performed several iterations of itself throughout the 70s and 80s. The Irie Tree Band with special guest singer Beth Sharpley and the Voice’s Lana Scott return this year to round out the line up.

Also available for your enjoyment are food & beverage trucks, complimentary hand cut french-fries, and water.

A few general admission tickets still remain. There’s still time to get yours today by calling the Chamber at 757-787-2460 or by visiting esvachamber.org/esvachamberfest.

The Charlotte Hotel Onancock

This is one of your last chances to enjoy warm weather with six hours of great live music from local and nationally known acts.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

September 8, 2023, 2:56 pm
Sunny
S
Sunny
90°F
9 mph
real feel: 96°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 48%
wind speed: 9 mph S
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:38 am
sunset: 7:22 pm
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru