ESVA Chamber to cut ribbon on new spa in Painter Sunday

Excitement fills the air as Skin Deep Spa gears up for its grand opening on April 21st, 2024, at 1 PM. Located in the heart of Painter, this spa promises to be a haven for beauty enthusiasts seeking top-notch skincare, waxing, nails, and more.

Owner and licensed master esthetician, Hannah Parks, sat down with us to share her journey leading up to this exciting occasion. “I’ve always been passionate about beauty since childhood,” she begins. Despite not initially envisioning herself in the industry, Hannah pursued her passion by attending cosmetology school right after high school graduation in 2020.

However, it was during her time in cosmetology school that Hannah discovered her true calling lay in skincare and esthetics. “I flourished in esthetician school,” she shares, “It was where I truly found my passion.” Determined to excel further, Hannah Parks then pursued a master esthetician program, a competitive endeavor that she was fortunate enough to secure a spot in.

Graduating from the master esthetician program in May 2023, Hannah Parks emerged fully equipped with the knowledge and skills to embark on her professional journey. “I’m now a licensed master esthetician and cosmetologist,” she proudly declares. Offering a range of services including facial skincare, nails, full-body waxing, and spray tanning, Skin Deep Spa aims to cater to diverse beauty needs within the community.

Skin Deep Spa’s operating hours will be Tuesday to Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM and Saturdays from 9 AM to 2 PM. Appointments can be made by calling 757-919-0260.

In anticipation of the grand opening, Skin Deep Spa invites the community to join in the celebration. A ribbon-cutting ceremony, organized in collaboration with the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce, promises to mark the occasion in style. As Hannah puts the finishing touches on preparations for the grand opening, excitement continues to build among customers eager to experience the rejuvenating treatments Skin Deep Spa has to offer. With a passion for beauty and a dedication to excellence, Skin Deep Spa is slated to become a beloved destination for pampering and self-care. Located at 33287 Railroad Ave, Painter, VA, those eager to learn more, stay updated on Skin Deep Spa’s latest news and events via their Instagram page @hannahtheestie.