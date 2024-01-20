Chamber Fest to move to May in Cape Charles; headlined by Little River Band

The ESVA Chamber has announced big changes to the 2024 ESVA Chamber Fest. Here is the WESR’S Will Russell and the Chamber’s Executive Director Robert Sabbatini live on Chamber Chat Friday with the announcement:

“I’ve spoken with both bands, but Little River Band in particular is really excited to be here on the Eastern Shore,” said Sabbatini.

Little River Band is originally from Australia but has had immense success in the United States and worldwide, selling 30 million albums. They have had 10 singles reach the top 20 in the Billboard Hot100, including “Reminiscing”, “Help Is On the Way” and “Lonesome Loser. “

The second nationally known act opening for Little River Band will be Firefall, an American country rock band. The band’s biggest hit single, “You Are The woman” topped out at number 9 on the Billboard Top 100 in 1976. Irie Tree, featuring guest vocalist Beth Sharpley, will once again showcase the Eastern Shore’s talent at the event.

Robert gave away four pairs of tickets during Chamber Chat. The lucky winners were Matt Parker, Steve Perkins, Terrand Campbell and Jake Parker.

However, there were two more big announcements for Chamber Fest on Friday’s Chamber Chat.

Due to the success of the past two year’s events and the changing of owners of a section of the property on Fairgrounds Road in Onancock, a move to a larger venue was needed.

The second other major announcement was the committee also decided to move the date to May 18. The Chamber’s annual Shore Fest Golf Tournament will be moved to late summer at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, February 5 online at esvachamber.org or by calling 757-787-2460. Sponsorships for businesses will also be available.