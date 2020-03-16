Eastern Shore of Virginia households can now answer the short U.S. Census survey, which usually takes less than ten minutes. For the first time, the survey can be answered online at 2020Census.gov or by phone. For each individual counted in the Census, Eastern Shore local government and nonprofits combined receive at least $20,000 over ten years per person. The Accomack and Northampton Complete Count Committee recently launched outreach programs to ensure everyone on the Eastern Shore of Virginia is counted.

You have the option of completing the survey by phone. Phone lines are open every day from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To begin, call 844-330-2020, or call the number associated with your preferred language, which can be found on the Census website, 2020Census.gov.

The Census survey is also mobile-device friendly, so you can complete it on your smartphone or tablet. Public libraries have computers available for Census taking within the libraries. A Census Bureau mailing may arrive at your home with a 12-digit identification code to start the survey, however, your residential address will also start the survey.

You do not need to wait for a Census Bureau mailing to arrive to take the survey. Households are encouraged to take the survey online or by phone now, otherwise, a Census enumerator will visit your residence to ensure your household is counted. Enumerators will start going door-to-door in late May. If you have additional questions or need assistance taking the survey online, please call Eastern Shore Public Library at (757) 787-3400.

.