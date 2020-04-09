In spite of all of the COVID-19 disruption of our lives, the 10 year census count continues. If you haven’t participated, please consider doing so today. You can log on to 2020census.gov. For every person counted in each county the county will receive $2000 per year in federal funding. This money goes to fire and EMS support, education, social services and such more. Each person counted results in $20,000 in federal funding between now and 2030. It is especially important if you receive your mail in a post office box because census forms are mailed to your physical address.

By being counted, you will help yourself, your families, and friends for 10 years. Again respond to the census by filling out the form or logging on to www.2020census.gov. It determines how many of your tax dollars come back to your community.