Shore United Bank is happy to welcome Cendra Williams to the company as a member of the Business Development team. Cendra joined the Bank in July, bringing her experience as a Business Banking Relationship Manager after having served the local business community at other financial institutions.

As Shore United Bank’s new Business Development Officer, Cendra is excited to be meeting with existing and prospective business customers to discuss the Bank’s products and offerings. She specializes in cash management and merchant services.

“As a local resident with over 10 years of community banking experience and award-winning customer service, I tend to use my great sense of humor to meet new people and make them feel comfortable with me while turning their dreams into reality,” explains Cendra, who had previously won an award in 2018 for being Employee of the Year at her previous workplace.

“Cendra brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Business Banking platform, and we are delighted she has joined our team. She will add value to all of our lines of business especially in the cash management, small business lending and credit card processing arena,” says Tom Mears, Market Executive, on welcoming Cendra to the Business Development team.

Shore United Bank feels strongly about being involved in their communities, understanding that giving back can make a lasting impression on the lives of others, which makes Cendra a great addition. She is a member of the Worcester County N.A.A.C.P. and is also involved in the Teach Them How To Fish organization, which is an 8-week program designed to teach financial literacy and help people in the community understand how they can become homeowners.

In her free time, Cendra enjoys painting, bike riding, gardening and rebuilding computers. She resides in Berlin, MD and has one daughter, Siyonna, who is 18 years of age.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit www.ShoreUnitedBank.com.