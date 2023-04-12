A project to enhance Cemetary Road, which runs from the town of Belle Haven to Silver Beach Road, is officially fully funded and expected to be completed by September 2024.

VDOT’s Chris Isdell gave a presentation to the Northampton Board of Supervisors Tuesday evening on the matter, which is the top priority for VDOT in Northampton County.

The project funding was completed with the addition of Smart Scale Funds in the amount of $33,353 to previously allocated funds.

“By my math, we can afford another Cemetary Road project in 40 years,” said Board Chairman John Coker with a laugh. “Something needs to change here.”

Isdell replied any changes will need to be made at the state level.

“It’s a mathematical calculation they use based on population, which hurts us here on the Shore, and other things like total mileage,” he said in reply.