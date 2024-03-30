Celebrate 75th Anniversary of the concrete ships at Kiptopeke State Park

EASTERN SHORE, Va. – Celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Concrete Fleet at Kiptopeke State Park on April 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Exhibits will be set up around the fishing pier, boat ramp and parking lot. A ranger-led history talk will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the fishing pier.

“If you have seen a WWII concrete ship and wondered what they are doing in the waters of the Chesapeake Bay, you should visit the park for this celebration,” said Kiptopeke State Park Assistant Manager Stephanie Venarchick. “Join us as we travel through history and celebrate 75 years of the Concrete Fleet. You will learn about the history of the ships and why Kiptopeke State Park is home to nine of them.”

There will be history exhibits along with exhibits and demonstrations from maritime partners.

Special partners for this event will include: the U.S Fleet Forces Stewards of the Sea, the MARMC Stem Team, U.S Coast Guard Cape Charles, Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Dr. Richard Snyder from Virginia Institute of Marine Science and Cape Charles Community Sailing.

A limited number of boat tours will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and reservations must be made in advance.

“Each tour is about 30 minutes long and cost $20 per person,” said Venarchick. “Children under 5 are not allowed on the boat tour and space is limited to 6 people per tour. Payment will be due at the time of the tour, and we look forward to sharing our beautiful park and its unique history with you.”

Reservations are only available through email so do not call the park office. Email Stephanie at stephanie.venarchick@dcr. virginia.gov to reserve your spot on the boat tour.

For more events and programs at Kiptopeke State Park, visit the park’s web page.

