Cedrick Cooper and Talia Custis Taylor vie to become Accomack County’s next Clerk of Court in November

Cedrick Cooper Talia Taylor

One of the more contested races this year involve two local citizens seeking to replace retiring Accomack County Clerk of Court Sammy Cooper. The candidates are Cedrick L. Cooper, Sammy Cooper’s son, of Melfa and Talia Custis Taylor.

Cooper is a 1994 graduate of Nandua High School and holds a master’s degree in accounting from Wilmington University. He also has a degree in mortuary science and is the director of accounting for Shore Up Inc. in Salisbury.

Cooper is son of Samuel and Sandra Cooper.

Taylor is the daughter of Milton and Angie Custis of Pungoteague and Terri and John Wesley Bloxom of Chincoteague. She is the wife of Accomack County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Taylor. She graduated from Nandua High School in 1996 starting her career in local banking and then becoming finance director for Midway Automotive in Pocomoke City. She has been a senior loan officer for Cornerstone Home Lending in Onley for the past 9 years.

Taylor has also been the co-chair of the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Ball for the past two years.

Current Clerk of Court Sammy Cooper has served in that capacity for five terms beginning in 1984. Although his first election was heavily contested, Cooper has run unopposed for the last three terms.