For two decades, first as a Delegate in District 6 then as a Senator, now retiring Senator Lynwood Lewis has represented the Eastern Shore in Richmond, along with Mathews County and parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Throughout his tenure the senator dedicated himself to issues near and dear to Shore citizens. He did so with decorum and a practice of working across the aisle for the good of his constituents, an anomaly in today’s divisive politics.

For his commitment Citizens for a Better Eastern Shore is pleased to present Lynwood with the Suzanne Wescoat Award during it’s [email protected] event, which also doubles as the annual meeting.

In 2015 CBES Board of Directors established the award for exemplary service by an elected or appointed public official. [It has since been broadened to include others outside of public office]

It is a memorial tribute to CBES founding president. As a Supervisor and Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Suzanne worked diligently with a dedication to what she saw to be of benefit to the community and to the wellbeing of the people of Northampton County. Her service was such that she would herself have been a most deserving recipient of this award.

The award was instituted with the understanding that it would not typically be given out yearly. But instead, would wait to honor a citizen who has portrayed a rarified and long-standing commitment to the betterment of the Eastern Shore.

Like Suzanne, Lynwood has lived up to the mantra “Service is the price you pay for the space you occupy.”

CBES invites the public to gather at the [email protected] which is not a fundraiser but a celebration of community.

Limited tickets can be purchased by June 1 or sellout for the Sunday, June 11th, 4-7pm [email protected], Cherry Grove Farm, Eastville at www.cbes.org Questions? [email protected] 757-678-7157.