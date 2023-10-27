CBES Bike Tour Saturday

Citizens for a Better Eastern Shore, CBES is issuing a Watch for Cyclists advisory for this Saturday, October 28, as some 1,200 bikers will be participating in the 30th Between the Waters Bike Tour. The event’s economic impact on the Shore is estimated at $300,000+.

The start/finish is at Exmore Town Park. The Tour begins at 7:30 a.m. with the 100 milers departing, and staggered starts for the remaining 3 routes ending at 10:30 a.m. All cyclists are expected off local roads prior to dark.

The ride is heavily concentrated on the central Shore with points as far north as Wachapreague and Pungoteague and south to the Cheriton area. Cyclists will travel the roads both bayside and seaside. Rt 600, Seaside Road will see many cyclists. Riders will travel through and around towns and villages including: Quinby, Craddockville, Belle Haven, Wardtown, Willis Wharf, Nassawadox, Franktown, Red Bank and Oyster.

The Lunch Stop is off Bayside Road, south of Franktown.

Please be attentive of bikes crossing Route 13 at various locations.

Friday, October 27 a shorter Fun Ride with 230 participants is leaving from Northampton Parks & Rec office, Young Street, Machipongo at 4PM and into the surrounding area.

It’s requested that dog owners be mindful of the Shore’s cycling guests. CBES thanks Shore citizens for their alertness and patience.