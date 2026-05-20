CBBT now reopened after afternoon accident

May 20, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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Update: The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel has reopened to all traffic following a single-vehicle crash involving a police unit that temporarily shut down southbound lanes Wednesday afternoon.

According to the latest update from Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel officials, the accident occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m. near the One Mile Post southbound approaching Virginia Beach.

Officials said no injuries were reported as a result of the crash, although one individual was transported by ambulance for further medical evaluation.

Southbound traffic had been temporarily held while emergency crews responded to the scene and assessed damage caused by the accident.

The bridge-tunnel has since fully reopened, but motorists traveling southbound should continue to expect a single-lane closure near the crash site as maintenance crews repair damage to the guardrail.

No additional information regarding the cause of the crash or the agency involved has been released.

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May 20, 2026, 8:00 pm
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