CBBT: Expect facility restrictions and possible closures over next 24 hours

The CBBT is preparing for weather restrictions as a strong low pressure and cold front track across the area.

The current storm forecast anticipates moderate to heavy rain along with strong winds, beginning as early as mid-day on Tuesday, January 9 and continuing through mid-day Wednesday, January 10. Winds are expected to increase throughout the day, reaching 60 mph or greater near the coast by late afternoon/early evening. Travelers are advised to expect wind restrictions with possible facility closures during this time.

Please pack smartly and secure all items inside your vehicle for travel. Any vehicles with exterior cargo or a tow-behind trailer will be subject to travel restrictions at the CBBT once winds reach 40 mph or greater.

CLICK HERE to view our travel restriction policy and follow us on Twitter @FollowTheGulls for travel updates across this facility.