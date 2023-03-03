By Linda Cicoira

After deliberating for more than three and a half hours Thursday, a Northampton Circuit Court jury convicted an Onancock man of two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of two young sisters who perished in a traffic crash last year.

Retired Judge A. Joseph Canada Jr. ordered a long-form presentence report for 22-year-old Joseph Michael Castiglia, of Savageville Road. The defendant, who has been free on bond, was given until Monday to report to the Eastern Shore Regional Jail. Castiglia was also convicted of reckless driving, a misdemeanor. Sentencing was set for July 12.

The victims were 12 and 15 years old and were riding in the backseat of a car that was stopped for a county school bus picking up other children. Their mother and another sister were in the front seat and survived the crash. The incident occurred just after 7 a.m., along Lankford Highway, near Trehernville, on Jan. 28, 2022.

Castiglia, who was represented by defense lawyer James Brocoletti, of Norfolk, was driving a 2006 Ford F-250 pickup on Lankford Highway and struck the back of a 2007 Toyota Yaris, driven by Nayda Vazquez Negron, of Exmore, who was taking her three girls to school in Eastville.

The impact caused the Yaris, which is considered a subcompact economy car, to hit the back of a 2016 GMC pickup, sandwiching the car between the two trucks. The 12-year-old girl died at the scene. Her sister passed away at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters a couple of days later.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton prosecuted the case. He said there was no evidence that Castiglia was using drugs or alcohol that morning, but he had been working long hours. “He should have known he needed more sleep” before driving, Thornton told the panel.