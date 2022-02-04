The driver of the Ford F-250 pickup truck that crashed into the rear of a Toyota Yaris, killing two female juvenile passengers, has been charged in the accident.

According to State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, by order of the Commonwealth Attorney, the state police obtained warrants for the arrest of Joseph Michael Castiglia.

Castiglia was charged with two (2) counts of manslaughter, and one count reckless driving. Castiglia was held without bond.

Funeral services for the two juveniles are set for Saturday at Northampton High School.

