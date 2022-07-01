In this competition, you’re the judge!

The ESVA Tourism Commission is launching their third Local’s Choice competition this summer to celebrate the Eastern Shore’s incredible local businesses. Locals are welcome to cast their votes and share their love for their favorite businesses. The survey will be open from June 30th to July 30th.

This is the third year the Commission has hosted a “best of” competition for local businesses.

“This event has become a Shore favorite and a great way to show support for our extraordinary businesses!” Robert Sabbatini, the Commission’s Executive Director, stated. “Be sure to promote your favorite Eastern Shore business and vote.”

Winners will receive recognition as “ESVA Locals’ Choice of 2022”, including being announced to the Tourism Commission’s visitor distribution list, promoted as such in social media, and be given category themed window decals to post outside of their businesses for years to come. You can take the survey here, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3NVRXQD.