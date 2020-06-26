The ESVA Tourism Commission is launching a local’s choice competition this summer to celebrate the Eastern Shore’s restaurants, shops, accommodations, artists, and outdoor adventure businesses. Locals are welcome to cast their votes and share their love for their favorite businesses. The survey will be open from June 26th-July 27th for entry.

This will be the first year the commission has hosted a “best of,” competition.

“We wanted to show our partners and community solidarity, especially after such a difficult spring,” Robie Marsh, the Commission’s Executive Director, stated. “This friendly competition will be a fun way to spread the love and support some amazing, one-of-a-kind local businesses. Help promote your favorite ESVA businesses by voting for them.”

Winners will receive recognition as “ESVA Locals’ Choice of 2020”, including being announced to the Tourism Commission’s visitor distribution list, promoted as such in social media, and be given category themed window decals to post outside of their businesses for years to come. You can take the survey here.

