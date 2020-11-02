Pictured: Carla Savage-Wells is pictured with her daughter, Sheridan, and husband, Norm, on Oct. 21. She died Oct. 25.

Carla Savage-Wells, the Nandua teacher who is one of the few Eastern Shore coaches to ever lead a local team to a state title, died on Sunday, Oct. 25.

A graduate of Onancock High who had lived in Virginia Beach since 2018, the 61-year-old battled cancer in recent years. She is survived by her husband, Norm Wells, and their daughter, Sheridan.

Funeral services have not been completed.

Wells was known for spreading a positive influence on everyone — students, fellow teachers, friends and fellow parishioners who were lifted by her caring nature and well-made thought.

She spent 23 years teaching at Nandua High School, and was the school’s forensics coach from 2000 to 2010. Nandua won nine regional forensics titles and a state championship during that time.

She recently was named to the school’s Hall of Fame for her work.

She taught in Virginia Beach but had to stop work because of the cancer.

She was was matter-of-fact about her terminal illness.

“You don’t get to pick,” she said, speaking philosophically about death and how it comes.

“You don’t get to choose. It could be any of us next.”

