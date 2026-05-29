Cardinal Acres resident gets eight years for violence against neighbor

By Linda Cicoira

A 31-year-old Parksley resident who admitted to breaking into a neighboring woman’s home and attempting to strangle her with an electrical cord last summer was sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to a total of eight years of active prison time.

Eduar Andres Gutierrez Morales, also known as Edward Gonzales, of the Cardinal Acres area, was sentenced by Judge Lynwood W. Lewis to five years for strangulation and 15 years, with all but three years suspended, for burglary. The sentences are to run consecutively.

Morales is facing deportation. Judge Lewis said that if the defendant remains in the country after serving his sentence, he will be subject to five years of supervised probation and 10 years of good behavior. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan called the incident a “horrific attack.” He said the defendant denied using alcohol or drugs during the crimes.

According to the victim’s impact statement, the woman no longer feels secure in her own home and remains traumatized by the many ways Morales attempted to kill her.

Authorities said that at about 6 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2025, the woman heard knocking on her bedroom door from inside the residence. Her husband and another occupant of the home had already left for work. She opened the door slightly and saw Gutierrez-Morales standing there. Believing he may have been looking for her husband, she told him he was not home and attempted to close the door.

According to prosecutor Morgan, Gutierrez-Morales forced his way into the bedroom, pushed the woman onto the bed, and began assaulting her while saying he was going to kill her. The defendant grabbed an electric hair clipper and wrapped the cord around her neck in an attempt to choke her. The woman fought back. He then used a pillow in an attempt to suffocate her. She also reported that he pulled out chunks of her hair. The victim told authorities she could smell a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana. The defendant eventually stopped the attack and told her to leave and not come back.

The prosecutor said the victim suffered marks around her neck, a busted lip, and bruises on her arms.

Judge Lewis described the incident as “a horrific set of circumstances.”

“The defendant told the victim out of the blue that he was going to kill her. No doubt in my mind, he was going to kill her,” Lewis said.

Defense lawyer Patrick Bales said his client never denied responsibility and urged the judge to impose a lenient sentence.

“How long should the taxpayer be subsidizing his stay?” Bales asked.

Gutierrez-Morales could have faced up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines. He used a Spanish interpreter during the proceedings.