Carbaugh proposes 170 workforce housing units outside Cape Charles

A new workforce housing development is being proposed for the Cape Charles area as town officials and developers look to address growing housing needs on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The project, known as Bayside Village, is planned for a 16.6-acre town-owned parcel fronting Cassatt Parkway and Old Cape Charles Road. The property is zoned R-3 for multi-family residential use and has been identified by the Town of Cape Charles as a suitable location for workforce housing.

According to project materials, the development is intended to provide housing options for families and workers whose careers support the local community, allowing them to live closer to their workplaces while remaining connected to the Cape Charles area.

Plans for Bayside Village include both rental and homeownership opportunities, with the final mix to be determined based on market demand. Workforce housing restrictions would remain in place for 20 years, and short-term rentals would be prohibited under the proposal.

Project organizers said the development is designed to support long-term community growth by helping residents live and work locally, while also contributing to nearby businesses and community life.

The project team includes Chris Carbaugh, founder of Atlantic Group & Associates, Inc., a company providing land planning, surveying, civil engineering, and landscape architecture services throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Carbaugh has also partnered in the development of residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in Maryland, Delaware, and more recently Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Also involved in the project is Jay Bergey, founder of Bergey & Company, P.A., an accounting and consulting firm. Bergey has participated in the development of numerous residential multi-family housing projects on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Taylor Bank.

Renderings released for Bayside Village depict modern townhouse-style residences with landscaped common areas and on-site parking.

Project materials note that sewer infrastructure must be extended to the site, with the developer responsible for construction of the force main extension.

A special Town Hall meeting discussing the proposal will be held tonight at 6:00 PM at the Cape Charles Civic Center.