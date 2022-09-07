Oasis Marinas has begun operational management at Cape Charles Yacht Center, in Cape Charles Virginia. This marks the third property for Oasis in Virginia, and first on the Eastern Shore.

“Although we have properties all over Maryland and Virginia, Cape Charles Yacht Center is our first on the in this area of the Chesapeake Bay, so this is a key property for us and our expansion in the Mid-Atlantic. The future development plans for this property are impressive and our operations team is excited to start to create and deliver remarkable experiences for the Cape Charles audience,” said Matthew Shipman, Oasis Marinas President.

In the heart of Cape Charles with 40 slips, over 1500ft of alongside dockage, and an 18ft deep water channel, the marina can accommodate yachts up to 240ft. Cape Charles Yacht Center features floating docks, winter storage space, a 75-ton boat lift, shower and laundry facilities, bait & tackle, ship store, boat ramp, and a boat maintenance department. Additionally, guests can utilize the amenities at Bay Creek Resort next door, which includes two swimming pools, a golf course, and fitness center.

Boaters will find plenty of activities to enjoy in the immediate marina area year-round. The marina is just two blocks south of the main Cape Charles Historic District, which houses some of the most beautiful late Victorian architecture anywhere in the country. The downtown area also has unique hotels, dining and nightlife. The Cape Charles Beach and Fishing Pier are right next to the marina property for family fun on the Chesapeake shore.

.