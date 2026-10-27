Cape Charles woman pleads guilty to assault; malicious wounding charge dropped in saw case

By Linda Cicoira

A Cape Charles area woman who was alleged to have maliciously wounded her children’s father with a reciprocating saw in September 2025 will not be prosecuted for that charge.

Thirty-year-old Gabbryella Nikkitha Childs, of Fairview Road, admitted in a plea agreement disclosed Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to assault and battery of a family member and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors. Court records stated the children witnessed the alleged incident after a verbal dispute and shoving between the parties.

Childs was indicted in March when court documents stated she used a Sawzall, a powerful handheld electric saw, to stab Mark Henry Jr. multiple times in the chest and stomach area. Henry’s wounds ” are likely to leave permanent scars,” the victim told an officer. “It hit me so hard it bent the blade.”

Judge Lynwood Lewis sentenced Childs to 12 months in jail, with all but time served suspended. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Vincent deLalla offered no proffers regarding the incidents. No one disclosed how much time Childs served in jail. She will be on supervised probation for a year and was prohibited from using drugs or alcohol during that time. Lewis also ordered her to receive counseling for anger management, parenting, and substance abuse.

Defense lawyer Shannon Dunham represented Childs.

In another case,41-year-old Leonard Randolph Spady Jr., of Prospect Lane in Cape Charles, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, a felony count of destroying farm fields and crops belonging to Ralph Dodd, and a misdemeanor charge of destroying fields and crops belonging to Mark Colson.

Under a plea agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton, the prosecutor will not pursue a felony count of destroying fields and crops belonging to Vernon Downing. However, Thornton said Spady would have to pay restitution for all the damage.

The agreement called for a sentence at the low end of the guidelines, which has not yet been determined. The maximum term is 46 years in prison. Sentencing was set for March after conk season so Spady, a waterman, can earn the money for restitution. A presentence report was ordered.

Forty-nine-year-old Jose A. Ortiz-Alvarado, of Trailer Circle in Cape Charles, was sentenced to the mandatory three years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of more than an ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana with intent to sell in September 2025. He also pleaded guilty to a second DUI offense. His active time for that crime was 10 days in jail.

Ortiz-Alvarado was arrested after being stopped by police for going 73 mph in a 55-mph zone at about 4 a.m. near Cherrydale Drive.

He said earlier this month that he has spent about a year in jail and has taken every available course “to be a better person and have a second chance.” He served as a jail trustee and was accepted for a prison drug rehabilitation program.

Forty-one-year-old Carla Celeste Lewis, of the Cape Charles area, pleaded guilty to petty larceny in connection with the theft of money in September 2025 belonging to an elderly Capeville man. She was initially charged with stealing $4,000, which would have been a felony. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with all but a month suspended. She will be on good behavior for a year.