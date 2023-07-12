By Linda Cicoira

A county woman was indicted Monday in Northampton Circuit Court on a count of possessing a gun on school property last March.

Twenty-four-year-old Khalil Dya Brooks, of Jeffery Lane in Cape Charles, who works for an educational staffing subcontractor, also was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

While court records did not specify the exact location of the offense, it likely occurred at Northampton High School because at least one of the witnesses, who was listed, works there.

A checklist for bond stated a police dog alerted a deputy that something was in a parked car and the items were found. The incident occurred March 15, 2023. Brooks told a magistrate that it was an “honest mistake” because she had taken a concealed carry class and misplaced the paperwork. She was indicted on a count of possession of a firearm “on property open to the public and then exclusively used for school sponsored functions or extracurricular activities while such functions or activities were taking place.”

She was given an unsecured bond of $3,000.