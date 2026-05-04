Cape Charles to Welcome Historic Tall Ships for VA250

The town of Cape Charles is preparing to welcome a fleet of historic tall ships this summer as part of SailFest Cape Charles, happening June 19th through the 21st.

As an official affiliate harbor of Sail Virginia 2026, Cape Charles will host several renowned vessels, including the Kalmar Nyckel, Lynx, AJ Meerwald, and Luna.

Visitors can expect a weekend filled with maritime history and family-friendly activities. The festival will offer free tours of the visiting ships, live demonstrations from period re-enactors, and talks from local historians highlighting the region’s rich coastal heritage. Kids will have the chance to take part in hands-on activities—including sailing lessons aboard a Sunfish with an instructor.

Entertainment will include performances by a traditional fife and drum corps, live music on the bandshell stage, and a Saturday evening concert featuring Three Sheets to the Wind. A curated vendor market, local food offerings, and a fireworks display will round out the celebration.

Organizers say the event is part of a broader statewide effort to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, bringing communities together through history, culture, and celebration along Virginia’s waterways.

For more information on SailFest Cape Charles and other events across the state, listeners are encouraged to look up Sail Virginia 2026 festivities online.