Although COVID has resulted in the cancellation of many community events this year, Cape Charles is moving full throttle with their annual 4th of July Celebration. The event will include a Parade on Bay Avenue starting at 10 a.m., craft and artisan and food vendors on Bay Avenue from 10 a.m. until dark. Music will start at 11 a.m. featuring Laidboxxs at the Pavilion, Conor Handwerk from 2until 3 p.m. at the LOVE sign,a the Tidewater Concert Band at the pavilion from 4:30 until 7 p.m , The Blues King and Friends at the LOVE sign from 4:30 until 7 p.m. and RudeBoy Riddim at the pavilion from 7 until 9 p.m.

Finally there will be Fireworks after dark on Bay avenue.

.