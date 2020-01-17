The Cape Charles LOVEworks will be featured on the cover of the 2020 Virginia Travel Guide, released Wednesday by the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC). Available for free on virginia.org/travelguide and at Virginia State Welcome Centers, the 2020 Virginia Travel Guide is a curated collection of personal recommendations and heartfelt narratives from a variety of talented writers, local enthusiasts and passionate travelers who all call Virginia home.

“The Virginia Travel Guide is the perfect way to learn about our vibrant communities, attractions and people through the experiences of those who know Virginia best,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “We hope that this year’s Guide will inspire visitors and locals alike to explore all that the Commonwealth has to offer, from our historic attractions and charming small towns to our breathtaking landscapes and more than 200 LOVEworks that stretch across the state from sandy shore to mountain summit.”

This year’s cover features the Instagram famous Cape Charles LOVEworks sign, located next to the fishing pier. Each element of the sign reflects an aspect of the town’s community. The “L” is made of sea glass, representing the area’s coastal charm. The “O” is a tractor tire, showcasing local agriculture. The “V” is comprised of two kayaks, representing the area’s expansive outdoor recreational activities. Lastly, the “E” is made up of crab pots, highlighting local aquaculture.

“Cape Charles has seen large successes over the last 10 years,” says Robie Marsh, Executive Director of the Eastern Shore Tourism Commission. “Without all the hard work from the town, local organizations, and business owners, Cape Charles would not be receiving the attention it is today.”

“The Cape Charles LOVEworks exemplifies the spirit of not only Cape Charles, but the entire Eastern Shore,” Marsh states. “Our history, natural environment, and culture is what defines us.”

In addition to featuring the Cape Charles LOVEworks, the 2020 Virginia Travel Guide highlights include the following:

Pet-Friendly Getaways – Discover who gets “four-paw reviews” from “Fido’s Virginia” author and travel enthusiast Ginger Warder.

LOVEworks Adventures – Virginia now boasts more than 200 giant LOVE signs statewide and one mother-daughter duo has made it their mission to visit them all.

Relaxing Retreats – Virginia’s unique wellness scene marries historic properties with modern-day amenities to help you unwind and recharge.

Charming Small Towns – From beach retreats to mountain escapes, these quaint small towns are big on character.

Regional Guides – Explore what’s new, notable and iconic in every region of the state.

The Virginia Travel Guide is produced annually by the VTC and Roanoke-based Leisure Media 360. Please visit virginia.org/travelguide or call 1-800-VISITVA to request a free copy of the 2020 Guide.

