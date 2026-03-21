Cape Charles sees nearly 350,000 visitors in 2025

The Town of Cape Charles welcomed an estimated 343,000 visitors between January and December 2025, underscoring the town’s continued appeal as a regional and mid-Atlantic destination.

According to Cape Charles Main Street, many visitors came from Virginia’s Eastern Shore, but a significant portion traveled from outside the immediate area, particularly from Hampton Roads, Richmond, and Northern Virginia. Beyond the Commonwealth, the largest share of out-of-state visitors came from Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Tourism data shows that nearly one in ten visitors — approximately 32,585 people — traveled more than 250 miles to reach Cape Charles, highlighting the town’s growing reach as a destination.

Unsurprisingly, the summer season drove the bulk of visitation. June through August accounted for roughly 196,000 visits, just over half of the annual total. The busiest day of the year was July 4, which drew an estimated 17,500 visitors. Other peak أيام included August 2 with 11,300 visitors and July 26 with 10,100.

In contrast, February marked the slowest period of the year, reflecting the town’s seasonal tourism patterns.

Visitors stayed an average of 3.3 days, with about 75 percent choosing overnight accommodations. Most overnight guests arrived later in the week, particularly on Thursdays, and typically stayed one to two nights.

Local officials emphasized the economic importance of tourism, noting that visitor spending plays a critical role in sustaining Cape Charles’ small businesses, restaurants, and year-round employment opportunities.

“These visits are essential in supporting local businesses, restaurants, and year-round jobs here in Cape Charles,” Cape Charles Main Street said.

The data reflects not only strong seasonal demand but also Cape Charles’ continued growth as a destination that attracts visitors from across Virginia and beyond.