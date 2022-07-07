The Rotary Club of Cape Charles hosted a Dinner at the Coach House Tavern at Bay Creek on Wednesday evening, June 29, where Andre Elliott, the Assistant Governor of Area 16 installed our 2022-2023 Officers. There were forty-five (45) Rotary members and their guests in attendance at the event, where several recognition awards were also presented.

The members in the photo are, from left to right: Andre Elliott, the Assistant Governor; Jim Ritch, President; Bill Murphy, Vice-President; Paul Strong, Treasurer; Dolores Blackburn, Secretary; Jackie Chatmon, Treasurer-elect; and Ken Roberts, Sgt-at-Arms. Photo by JL Natali.

The Rotary mission: We provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

